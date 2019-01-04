More charges for pair accused in River Heights package thefts, garage break-ins

Two people already charged in a series of thefts in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood face more charges after police recovered stolen items from a storage locker and a home in the area.

Police say the items were recovered from a home on Elm Street and a storage locker in the Tuxedo Industrial area after the two men, 23 and 25, were arrested in December in connection with a string of property crimes that began in August.

The men are now accused of another 10 thefts from homes and one from a business on Empress Street where a bicycle was stolen in July.

The list of stolen items includes three bikes, mail from six homes in the area, tools and a jacket taken from a home on Oxford Street.

The 23-year-old was charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The 25-year-old was charged with 11 counts of the same.

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find the owner of this bike, which was recovered during the investigation. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

The men were originally arrested in December while allegedly trying to steal a package delivered to a home on Wilton Avenue, police said at the time.

Const. Jay Murray said Friday that the Elm Street home where officers found stolen items belongs to a family member of one of the accused.

Police said it's important to report stolen property because it helps investigators in cases like this one.

They're asking for help to find the owner of one of the bicycles recovered in the investigation. Anyone that recognizes the bike or has information that could help is asked to call police at 204-986-2839.