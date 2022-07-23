Body of 47-year-old man found in Winnipeg River following search: RCMP

A 47-year-old man has been found dead in the Winnipeg River after Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report of a possible drowning on Thursday.

The man's death is not considered suspicious, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

On Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible drowning around 12:25 p.m. along a property in the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, in eastern Manitoba.

A man had been seen working on a boat at his dock. The boat was found floating unattended down the river a short time later.

Police launched the search for the man on Thursday with the assistance of the RCMP's underwater recovery team.

His body was found on Friday evening in the river, close to where he was seen on Thursday, RCMP said in Saturday's news release.

They did not release the man's name or say where he was from.