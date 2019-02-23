Customers disarm man who pulled improvised firearm at Winnipeg restaurant

Customers at a restaurant disarmed and held a would-be robber until police arrived Thursday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the restaurant on the 500-block of Notre Dame Avenue around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery, according to a news release Friday.

A man entered the restaurant's lounge, approached the counter and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, the release says. He pointed it at an employee and demanded money.

Customers inside the restaurant came up to him from behind, disarmed the man and held him, police say.

When officers arrived and arrested him shortly after, they found an improvised firearm, a knife and various calibre ammunition.

Charges against the accused, 52, include robbery, three counts of possessing a firearm and pointing a firearm.

The suspect, who remains in custody, sustained a minor injury during the incident, said Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.