Assault, robbery at BerMax restaurant likely motivated by hate: police

A woman was assaulted and a Winnipeg restaurant was spray-painted with hateful graffiti Thursday, police say.

Police were called to BerMax Caffé and Bistro around 10:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, treated and released, police say.

Police say the entire restaurant was "severely vandalized," spray-painted with hate-related graffiti. Police are investigating whether a robbery also took place.

The same restaurant has been the targeted with hate crimes four times in the past five months, Const. Rob Carver told reporters at a news conference Friday.

They're asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or CrimeStoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).