Winnipeg residential streets won't be plowed for now, city says

The City of Winnipeg says it doesn't need to plow its residential streets after Monday's hefty snowfall.

"Most of those streets have compacted snow, and they're passable, drivable. So we'll be inspecting them, and if there's any trouble spots we will be plowing those trouble spots, obviously," said Michael Cantor, manager of streets maintenance for the city.

"But with additional snow that might come tomorrow, we'll inspect again and review that decision."

It's hard to get a precise measure of how much snow was left behind in Winnipeg after a low-pressure system blew in Sunday evening and lingered through Monday, CBC meteorologist John Sauder says. That's because of all the wind that came with it.

Sauder's estimate is between 12 and 15 centimetres. Cantor said it could be 11 or 12 centimetres.

Sauder forecasts a further three to five centimetres of snow will fall in the city starting Tuesday evening, with wind kicking up again Wednesday afternoon.

City crews are clearing main roads, collector streets and bus routes, Cantor said. Crews also inspected residential streets but determined the snow was packed down enough to drive on.

City snow clearing policy says Priority 3 streets get plowed after an inspection warrants it, usually after 10 centimetres of snowfall. That's a guideline and not necessary in this case, Cantor said.

"We prefer to treat trouble spots at this point," he said. "But if the conditions will change, we might decide to go in plow all the residential streets."

The public is asked to call 311 to report any trouble spots on residential streets. Cantor said crews are busy but will respond as soon as possible.