Residential plowing to start Sunday in Winnipeg

Residential street plowing will get started Sunday evening in Winnipeg, the city says.

As many as 450 pieces of heavy equipment will hit the streets as part of the job, the city wrote in a news release Friday.

A residential parking ban will take effect Sunday at 7 p.m. The city is urging residents to know their snow zone before plowing starts to find out when their street is scheduled for clearing.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban may receive a $150 ticket and may be towed to a nearby street that's not being plowed or has already been cleared.

A declared parking ban — which extended the annual snow route parking ban by two hours, starting at midnight instead of 2 a.m. — will end Saturday morning at 7 a.m., the city added. The annual ban will stay in place until March 1.

To see the full residential parking ban schedule, visit the city's website.

To find out your zone, visit the city's site. You can also call 311 or use the Know Your Zone app.