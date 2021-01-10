Winnipeg's residential parking ban lifted

Winnipeg's residential parking ban was lifted on Saturday night after a three-day plowing blitz, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Although many residential roads are cleared and sanded, some might still need to be plowed.

The city say crews will return in the coming days to address outstanding snow clearing requirements.

Residents are asked to watch for temporary no parking signs that may be put up. Vehicles parked in violation of temporary no parking signs could be ticketed and towed.

Although this particular snow route parking ban was lifted, Winnipeggers are reminded that the annual snow route parking ban is still in effect.

The city says that runs daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1.

For more information about winter parking bans, or to sign up for parking ban notifications, winter road safety tips, and snow clearing and ice control activities, visit the city's website.