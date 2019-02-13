Winnipeg residential parking ban ends

The City of Winnipeg says its residential parking ban is lifted.

If the latest round of plowing missed your street or left it partially cleared, crews will be back in the coming days to deal with it, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

You can still park on your street if that happens, but the city is encouraging people to move your vehicle voluntarily if you know your street is about to be plowed.

The city is reminding the public the annual snow route parking ban is still in place. It will stay in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1.

For more information on snow clearing in your neighbourhood, visit the city's website.

To find out your zone, visit the city's site. You can also call 311 or use the Know Your Zone app.