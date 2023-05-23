Winnipeg resident, 24, dies after 3-vehicle crash in Kenora area

A 24-year-old from Winnipeg has died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in the Kenora, Ont., area, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release Tuesday.

Local police and emergency medical services responded around 9 p.m. to a collision on Highway 17 at Burma Road. The collision involved two SUVs and a pickup truck towing a trailer, the release said.

The 24-year-old — who was driving one of the SUVs — was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts, OPP said in the release.

The driver and passenger of the other SUV had serious but non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to Lake of The Woods District Hospital then transferred to a hospital in Winnipeg. The people in the pickup truck were uninjured, the release said.

Kenora OPP, Clearwater Bay Fire, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services and Kenora Emergency Medical Services all responded to the incident, according to the release.

Highway 17 at Burma Road has since been reopened.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident, the release said.