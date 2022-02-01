Man, 37, dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre
A 37-year-old died in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre on Saturday, says a news release from Manitoba Justice issued Monday.
No cause of death provided by Manitoba Justice as death reported to chief medical examiner
A man incarcerated at a Winnipeg jail died over the weekend.
The provincial department declined to provide any details about how the man died, citing privacy reasons.
As required by Manitoba law, the death was reported to the office of the chief medical examiner, Manitoba Justice said.
