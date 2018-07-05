Pay held up for some Winnipeg health workers

Some employees of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority didn't see their pay deposited when it was supposed to arrive Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the authority said.

The authority's shared services team notified staff that the bank that processes authority payments had issues processing at a number of financial institutions Thursday.

"This issue is on the side of the financial institutions and we are looking into the matter in order to resolve it as quickly as possible," spokesperson Bronwyn Penner-Holigroski wrote in an email.

Penner-Holigroski said the authority still doesn't know how many staff were affected, but a number of employees have already received their payment since the issue was detected early Thursday morning.

"We expect to have everyone's pay deposited today," she wrote.

The authority is encouraging anyone who hasn't been paid by the end of Thursday to contact human resources first thing Friday morning.