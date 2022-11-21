Home care delays possible in Winnipeg due to scheduling software issue: WRHA

Winnipeg's health region is warning some people who rely on home care to watch for delays while a software issue is affecting their scheduling system.

Those who haven't received their scheduled home care visit on Monday should activate any backup care plans they have in place, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a news release on Monday.

Technical support teams are working to fix the issue and expect to have the system fully restored Monday afternoon.

Those with urgent issues that need immediate attention should call their community health office.

Those with urgent home care issues occurring after 4:30 p.m. should call the after-hours service line at 204-788-8331, the WRHA says.

