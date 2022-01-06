Skip to Main Content
Home care cancellations 'inevitable' as COVID-19 drives staff shortages: Winnipeg health authority

People in Winnipeg who receive home care services may see their visits cancelled as the number of workers getting COVID-19 or being forced to self-isolate causes a staffing shortage, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says.

Those affected by cancelled, postponed visits will be notified by phone: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

A home care worker helps a senior take a shower in bathroom. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is encouraging home care clients whose services are cancelled to get family members or loved ones to help with their care when possible. (CGN089/Shutterstock)

Those types of shortages have become a reality across the health-care system, with the region's community health services — and home care in particular — now being affected, the health authority said in a news release on Thursday.

"Every effort will be made to maintain visits where possible … [but] given the current volume of staff illnesses/absences, some cancellations will be inevitable," the release said.

People whose visits are postponed or cancelled can expect to get a phone call notifying them of the change.

Depending on the type of service provided, the home care visits could be either delayed, rescheduled or cancelled altogether, the release said.

The health authority is encouraging home care clients to ask family members or loved ones to help with their care when possible to make sure their basic needs are still met.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this difficult time," it said.

