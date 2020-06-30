4 Winnipeg neighbourhoods set to have reduced speeds through pilot project

A long-awaited pilot project to test out lower speeds in four Winnipeg neighbourhoods moved closer to reality on Tuesday.

The city's public works committee passed a bylaw amendment setting speed limits at 30 km/h in Bourkevale and Tyndall and 40 km/h in Richmond West and Worthington.

City staff selected the four neighbourhoods last year. With the change to the bylaw on Tuesday, the project is set to go ahead in either March or April, pending final approval by council.

Many residents in Bourkevale have been calling for the speed reduction for years.

"I think for this neighborhood, it would work good, because there's a lot of kids and a lot of dogs, and we've had a couple near misses with some cars that are just going way too fast for residential area," said Ainsley O'Hare.

Ainsley O'Hare supports the lower speed because she said there have been near misses involving vehicles and kids in the area. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Joanne McLeod works at the Assiniboine Children's Centre. She worries about the safety of kids whenever they go on walks along neighbourhood streets, which in many cases lack sidewalks.

"We stop whenever there's a car. We yell 'car,' and we pull over to the side … So it's much safer at 30 km/h, that's for sure," she said.

Joanne McLeod works at the Assiniboine Children's Centre and worries about the safety of kids when they go for walks in the neighbourhood, which has few sidewalks. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Not everyone in the neighbourhood supports the plan.

Allan Cameron has lived in the neighbourhood for more than 30 years and doesn't see a need for the lower speed.

"I don't see a reason for it, currently," he said. "This is a solution looking for a problem."

Allan Cameron doesn't support the pilot project because he hasn't seen any problems with the current speed limit. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty spoke in opposition to the plan at the public works committee meeting on Tuesday. He said safety issues on residential streets are the fault of drivers not adjusting their speed to suit the conditions and activity around them.

"I hear from residents and people complain about speeding on residential streets. In my opinion, the issue isn't the set speed limit, it's imprudent drivers. They are the ones that really need to be addressed," he said.

Browaty wants to see more police enforcement of road safety.

Committee chair Janice Lukes wasn't swayed by that argument.

"In Richmond West, there are very few sidewalks. People walk on the streets, lots of kids, lots of action with schools nearby and reducing the speed does make a difference from a neighborhood livability perspective."

One advocate hopes the lower speeds encourage more people to get out and share the roads.

"We know that it's a necessary tool in our toolbox to make our neighbourhoods more walkable, more bikeable for people to be making local trips. I would like to see a more widespread pilot being done citywide," Ian Walker said.

A person being struck by a vehicle going 30 km/h has a better chance of surviving than someone hit by a car going 50 km/h, he said.

The pilot project will last for one year. A final report on the project is expected to go to council in fall of 2024.