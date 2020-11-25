Winnipeg emergency crews rescue deer after tumble through ice on Red River

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public to be cautious near bodies of water, after first responders helped a deer that fell through ice on the Red River on Tuesday.

Emergency crews got a call just before 12:15 p.m. about the deer, which was struggling to get to the riverbank near the University of Manitoba.

"Two members, wearing appropriate safety gear, made their way to the open water and were able to grab ahold of the deer," a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

The team on the riverbank used a haul system to pull the two members and the deer to safety, the spokesperson said.

"This is a good reminder for residents to avoid all bodies of water because of thin ice conditions."