Former NATO adviser and Afghan refugee says migrants who attempt dangerous crossings have no choice

After hearing news of the shipwreck in southern Italy that killed at least 61 migrants, Afghanistan-born Winnipegger Zobair Deen said it brought back memories of his own experience when his family escaped his home country by crossing the border into Pakistan on rafts nearly 30 years ago.

"I remember ... when I was on a boat, hopelessly looking for a home to settle in to feel safe," he said.

Deen, now 45, said the journey — which he took with his parents, three siblings and grandmother — lasted three days. His 16th birthday was spent floating on a raft meant for two to four people, but somehow held a group of nine.

"The gentleman that was taking us across, he was struggling to keep us safe. That raft was about to sink a couple of times," Deen said.

Miraculously, Deen's family has photos from their dangerous voyage. He said there was a photographer among the group of 28 people who made the crossing, and he managed to salvage his camera before fleeing.

"He ended up taking our pictures in that river and he told us that if we make it to safety, he's going to be able to find us somehow ... Years later he was able to track us down [in Pakistan]."

Zobair Deen, pictured wearing brown on the right, floats in a raft as his family and others make their way to Pakistan shortly after his 16th birthday. Faces have been blurred for privacy. (Submitted by Zobair Deen)

The death toll continues to rise from the wreck of the wooden vessel carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries. At least 61 deaths have been reported by Italian officials as of Monday. Authorities said the victims include 12 children.

Deen said he understands why people would leave their homes and risk such a dangerous journey. He watched his parents weigh the decision between staying in a war-torn country whose regime already killed members of their family, and fleeing. They ultimately made the decision to leave Afghanistan, knowing they would likely never return.

"People have no choice but to run away from their home country because of the tyranny of regimes, or the war that is imposed on them," Deen said.

"We were on the run from violent extremists ... We had to [leave]. There was nothing left for us."

Rescued migrants covered in blankets sit at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy on Sunday, Feb. 26. Rescue officials say an undetermined number of migrants have died and dozens have been rescued after their boat broke apart off southern Italy. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Pipita) (Giuseppe Pipita/The Associated Press)

There are stark differences between being an immigrant and being a refugee, said Arian Arianpour, president of the organization Iranian Community of Manitoba.

"Immigration has always been a part of human civilizations as a very positive cultural and economic phenomenon. The story of refugees, on the other hand, is always a tragedy," he said.

"Nobody wants to be in those situations. Nobody wants to be on the sea alone, or seeing their beloved ones dying in front of their eyes."

Arianpour said he regards the deaths from the shipwreck to be no different than murder.

"They were forced to leave their land, in many cases their friends and families, their memories, [to] go on a dangerous route which is known actually as a route that kills many people ... In my eyes, yes, that is murder."

Arian Arianpour, president of a community organization for Iranians in Manitoba, said he regards the deaths from the shipwreck in southern Italy to be murder. (Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

Deen said he feels for families of the migrants who died at sea. He said he wants other Afghans to know "there is hope. There is tomorrow and there is a future for us."

In 2014, Deen returned to Afghanistan on a NATO-led mission, working as an adviser researcher for violent extremism and the country's war crimes.

He said it took six months before he was ready to return to the familiar streets of his home.

"I asked God for this specifically. I said, 'Would you go with me, to heal me to set me free?' ... He didn't only heal me, but he made me whole and I was free for the first time," Deen said.

He's since gone back to Afghanistan many times to offer humanitarian aid.