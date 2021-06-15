Former police officer sets up memorial at Winnipeg RCMP headquarters for Sask. Const. Shelby Patton

A former police officer has set up a memorial outside of the Winnipeg RCMP headquarters to remember a Saskatchewan Mountie who was killed while on duty.

Kris Buschau-Lapointe stood outside the D Division building on Portage Avenue all day on Monday following the death of Const. Shelby Patton. She plans to do the same again on Tuesday.

"I wanted to show that he was a person, a child, a husband, a fellow officer, a friend, and to make sure that he's remembered and honoured," she said.

Police say Patton was following a stolen truck from Manitoba when he initiated a traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, Sask., 95 kilometres east of Regina.

Patton was approaching on foot and was struck by the truck, police say. A passerby tried to resuscitate Patton, but was unable to do so.

RCMP continue to investigate within the town of Wolseley following the death of Const. Shelby Patton, who died on duty. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

A Winnipeg man and woman have been charged in his death.

Buschau-Lapointe has large pictures of Patton posted outside of D Division, along with flowers and black ribbons to represent fallen officers.

She says many people are stopping by to show their support for Patton, even signing a large picture of him to send to his family.

"I had one lady who's a daughter of an officer who was in the RCMP in 1935 at this building. I had a widow of an RCMP officer come by just a little while ago, and just general citizens honking the horn and waving, confirming, 'We're with you on this,'" she said.

Buschau-Lapointe, a police officer for many years, says sitting in the hot sun from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to show respect for Patton is nothing.

"If you've been in the Mounties, you're used to sitting or standing at attention for a long time, so this has been no hard thing to do under the circumstances," Buschau-Lapointe said.

"We want to remember him for more than a couple of hours."