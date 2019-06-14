Winnipeggers revel in Raptors' championship success

It was a night like few others for fans of the Toronto Raptors across Canada, and thousands of Winnipeggers packed into Bell MTS Place to take in the historic moment.

"It's crazy," said Donald Stewart.

"It's such a great basketball community here in Winnipeg and all across Canada, to be a part of it, and be a part of something like this, where Canada's team wins an NBA championship, it's something special."

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to capture the franchise's first ever championship.

True North Sports and Entertainment estimates about 2,500 people showed up to watch the game on a big screen at Bell MTS Place.

"It's an electric atmosphere, you know, and it's like we were at the game and watching it live," said Stewart.

Raptors fans share their jubilation as the team is crowned NBA champions. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Raptors fans show off their duds at Bell MTS Place during a viewing party. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

While the numbers may not have matched what the Winnipeg Jets attract, many fans were happy to be in the company of other hoops aficionados.

"It was amazing, I didn't think there was such a big basketball scene in our city," said said Hayden LaRiviere.

"Everyone knows about the Whiteout and about the Jets … but we don't really know about the Raptors scene, and we're underlying, but we're here."

LaRiviere, a father and husband, said the big win, with all the struggles attached, is one of the greatest moments of his life.

A pair of Raptors fans hold up a We The North flag. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) The game had its fair share of tense moments, as fans look onto the big screen at Bell MTS Place. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

"It's huge man, we remember seeing the deep lows … we were still hungry … Kawhi [Leonard] came and gave us that edge," LaRiviere said through tears.

"I've been watching them since I was a kid man, to see them win is crazy, it's so huge for me and for our country, to see us do such incredible things."

The raucous crowd suffered through a back and forth game, which had them on the edge of their seat and at times wondering if the Raptors had enough juice to steal a win on the road.

At times as the Raptors struggled to stay with the Warriors in the third quarter, fans began to slink and look on to see if their team was capable of pulling it off.

Winnipeggers cheering on the Toronto Raptors look on as the team tried to mount a comeback. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Raptors fans look on as the team trailed in the third quarter to the Golden State Warriors. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

With every Raptors score, the Warriors continued to answer allowing the home crowd to fuel their momentum. But eventually, fans began to taste the victory and their jubilation couldn't be contained.

When it was all said and done, there was little doubt to some fans where the trophy belonged.

"We waited 24 years for this and we invented this sport," said Saron Lemma.

Raptors fans look up at the jumbotron at Bell MTS Place during the last two minutes of the game. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News) Raptors fans begin to celebrate as the clock sits at 0.9 seconds left in the game. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Lemma has a special affinity for Kawhi Leonard, and wasn't surprised to see the now two-time champion deliver again on the big stage.

"We have the same birthday, and I'm like, that's my guy, and now MVP again, and made history," she said. "I'm so proud."

The party poured onto the streets following the viewing party, as the electric crowd took to honking and chanting in the streets.