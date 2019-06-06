Winnipeg fan heads to Oakland after winning free tickets to Raptors game

A Winnipeg fan of the Toronto Raptors is bound for Oakland, Calif., to see his team take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday, after winning a contest to see Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

It will be Christian Aaron's first time at a live NBA game, after he picked the winning basketball during the Winnipeg version of a contest run in five Canadian cities by NBA Canada and Google.

"Having the Toronto Raptors represent all of Canada and just being able to go and support them in another country is mind-blowing to me," he said Thursday.

He was the 99th person in line to grab one of the numbered balls, out of a 100-person cap. As it turned out, the ball he chose was the lucky one: No. 64.

"Going there I didn't expect to win anything.… I just cared for the ball — that's what I kind of I wanted at the end of the day," Aaron said. "But leaving with an all-expenses-paid trip to Golden State is — it's unbelievable to me."

Aaron's love of the Raptors has grown since the We the North campaign launched in 2014.

"It's been a long couple years, but we finally did it. I feel like this is our year," he said.

"Kawhi Leonard, [he's] making a huge impact on the way the team plays. Defensively, the team has been performing a lot better, and I feel like we're attacking the ball just a lot more consistently than we have in recent years."

On Thursday morning, Aaron said he still had to pack and figure out where he's sitting before the game starts. He hopes to have time to make a sign supporting the Raptors.

"That'd be cool, having a big Toronto Raptors sign in a sea of blue that is the Golden State Warriors," he said.

Aaron will fly to California with a co-worker on Friday morning.