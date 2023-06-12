4 Winnipeg projects to create 57 units of affordable housing through Rapid Housing Initiative

The City of Winnipeg has announced who will get funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Four projects will create 57 units of housing, with many focused on helping women and youth.

The Manitoba Métis Federation's Infinity House of Hope on Edison Avenue will get $5.8 million for 14 units.

Wahbung Abinoonjiag will receive $1.4 million for 26 units geared toward Indigenous women and children.

The University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation will get $6.1 million to build 11 units for women and children at 454 Edmonton St.

And the Spence Neighbourhood Association will get $1.8 million for six units on two properties, with three units each on Sherbrook Street and Langside Street.

Both will have modular housing, with the Langside Street project geared toward helping youth, while the Sherbrook property will be available to adults.

With hundreds of housing units lost to fire and poor maintenance, Benjamin Simcoe of the Spence Neighbourhood Association says the need has grown.

"We knew that at some point we were going to have to get involved in this way, either by building or rehabilitating housing in our community, in order to get ahead of this issue. So this is our first step into that," Simcoe said.

The Spence Neighbourhood Association will build modular housing on two lots in the West End, one on Langside Street and one on Sherbrook Street, with three units in each. (Submitted by Spence Neighourhood Association)

The projects are funded through $11.6 million in federal Rapid Housing Initiative money. The city added an additional $5.2 million through a partnership with the Manitoba government, for a total of $15.2 million.

Will Goodon, housing minister with the Manitoba Métis Federation, says their project on Edison Avenue will help youth aging out of Child and Family Services care.

"They fall through the cracks," Goodon said.

"Gangs and drugs and other things are much easier to gain access to than if they had some supports around them. And that's what this is all about."

The University of Winnipeg Community Corporation will turn this house at 454 Edmonton St. into 11 units of housing for women and children. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says homelessness is a growing problem on city streets.

"We will do all we can at the City of Winnipeg to draw down every dollar that will be available to us so that we can partner with organizations and provide housing," Gillingham said.

"There's a shortage of housing, we need to keep providing housing."

