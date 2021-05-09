Winnipeg rally held in solidarity with Colombian protesters facing human rights abuses

Colombians living in Winnipeg are standing in solidarity with those caught up in deadly, anti-government protests happening in their home country.

Originally held in opposition to now-cancelled tax reform, Colombians have turned the protests into a loud call for action against police violence, poverty and inequalities in the country's health and education systems.

Violence during some demonstrations has resulted in at least 26 people dead and more than 800 people injured, although human rights groups say the figures could be much higher.

Hundreds of kilometres north, Colombian-Manitobans Luisa Isidro and Lizeth Ardila were among those who took part in a solidarity rally in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

"Being so far away from home, I'm hearing every day in our chats … about the atrocities that are happening back home from our friends and families [and it] makes us feel very angry, sad and concerned," Ardila said.

"It is important to us to show that we are here in Canada, in Winnipeg, to support the Colombian people."

Vehicles flying the Colombian flag drove around the Manitoba legislative building and drove by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, while small groups of people carried signs that said "SOS Colombia," "Stop Police Brutality" and "We Stand with You."

Isidro and Ardila say in addition to the deaths, there are reports that some people connected to the protests have been sexually assaulted and others have disappeared.

"The government have responded to [the protests] in a military way and have violated many human rights," Isidro said.

They are calling on the Canadian government to denounce the violence used against the unarmed protesters and call for a full investigation.