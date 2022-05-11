Thunderstorms, heavy rain bring special weather statement to south, central Manitoba

A special weather statement is in effect for Winnipeg and all of south and central Manitoba amid heavy rains forecast on Thursday.

The storms are expected to dump an estimated 20 to 40 millimetres of rain across Winnipeg and numerous flood-affected communities from the Canada-U.S. border north into the Interlake, Environment Canada says.

A low pressure system is forecast to push north from the U.S. and combine with moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to produce heavy showers and thunderstorms.

That system should move into the Red River Valley and southeast of the province late Thursday and into the evening.

Though the shower and storms are expected to pass through quickly, they could produce "torrential downpours" and some areas could get more than 50 mm by Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast comes on the heels of rain earlier in the week and three significant spring storm systems that have caused flooding.

More than two dozen municipalities are already under local states of emergency, hundreds have been moved from their flood-threatened homes, and numerous provincial parks have had to close due to rising water levels and road washouts.

