Winnipeg hit with more heavy rain Thursday

Winnipeg streets were swamped as the city got hit with a second massive rainfall this week.

Nearly 30 millimetres of rain fell between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Environment Canada says.

The rain led to deep water on streets in parts of the city, including in Riverview.

The underpass at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot was filled with water.

Environment Canada says nearly 30 millimetres of rain fell within four hours Thursday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The rain came two days after another storm caused flooded basements in Transcona, which received 114 millimetres in a single day.

The rain is expected to end before noon.

There is a risk of more thunderstorms overnight into Friday.