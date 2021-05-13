City of Winnipeg libraries to offer contactless holds pickup and return service as of Thursday

Winnipeg's public libraries will start providing contactless holds pickup and return service starting Thursday, the city said in a news release.

Manitoba Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced 13 new public health restrictions last Friday that led to the province's third pandemic-induced lockdown.

Libraries were among the institutions that had to close their doors to the public under the new restrictions, which took effect last Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg had closed all of its libraries and suspended holds pickup service as a result. But after discussing it with Manitoba public health officials, it was determined that the libraries could provide contactless holds pickup service, the release says.

All 20 branches of the Winnipeg Public Library will start providing the service as of Thursday. Holds pickup will be available during normal operational hours at each branch, while external book returns are available 24-7.

Service at City of Winnipeg libraries will be for holds pickup and return services only. Customers will be allowed inside the buildings, the release says.

Library customers can place holds online or via the public library's moblie app.

Library staff can help customers with those processes through the Winnipeg Public Library's Ask Us service.

Customers will receive an email or phone call when their items are ready for pickup. They can then phone the library when they are parked outside of the branch or while on their way to the library, the release says.

Library staff will check out and place customers' materials at the holds pickup tables located outside each library's front entrance.

Anyone seeking more information about library services can visit the City of Winnipeg website.