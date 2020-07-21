Winnipeg public libraries expand some services but remain closed for browsing
Holds pick-up service begins at all branches on Aug 4
Another chapter has been added in the slow return to full service at Winnipeg's public libraries.
Book returns are now being accepted at all public library branches in the city, except for the Cornish branch, which remains closed for renovations.
The returns are only being accepted during operating hours. Book return slots will continue to be off-limits outside of those hours.
Returned library materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before re-entering circulation.
None of the Winnipeg Public Library's 20 branches, which were closed to the public in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are open yet for browsing inside or settling in for a stay.
Beginning Aug. 4, however, all will begin offering holds pick-up service and telephone service.
More information on library services, including reserving materials online, hours and location, can be found on the city's website.
