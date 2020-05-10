Winnipeg body rub parlour, skincare centre shut down, fined $2,542 each for violating COVID-19 orders

Two Winnipeg businesses were shut down and fined thousands of dollars last week for flouting public health orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

On Friday, Executive Bath on Ellice Avenue was fined $2,542 for violating the public health order issued on May 4. The health department's report on establishment closures does not list a reopening date for the business, which it describes as a body rub parlour.

On May 4, Beauty Infinity on Corydon Avenue was also given a ticket for $2,542 for failing to comply with measures in the public health order. The report on establishment closures also lists no reopening date for this business.

Beauty Infinity's Facebook page says the business provides skincare treatments.

In April, California Nails, Ruby Nail Bar and JT's Club were also all shut down by the province for operating in spite of public health orders mandating them to close.

The Manitoba government recently announced the first phase of its plan to allow some non-essential businesses that were closed to slow the spread of the illness caused by the new coronavirus to reopen under strict new rules .

That plan began on May 4, and allowed regulated health professionals — such as dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, optometrists and podiatrists — to start providing non-urgent care.

It also allowed people who do therapeutic massage and acupuncture to resume providing those services.

Despite the new public health order, gatherings of more than 10 people are still outlawed in the province.