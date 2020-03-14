Winnipeg closing city libraries, pools, rec centres as of Monday amid coronavirus concerns

All city owned and operated recreation centres, pools and libraries will be closed to the public until further notice starting Monday, in order to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Winnipeg's emergency operations centre manager, Jason Shaw, made the announcement on Saturday.

The closures are just the latest in the city, following the confirmation this week of four cases of COVID-19 in Winnipeg.

All Leisure Guide programs will also be cancelled effective March 16 until further notice, Shaw said.

He said between 200 and 300 city staff will be affected by the closures, but they will be paid or relocated in the meantime.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the city is also taking proactive measures and rescheduling all regular and special council and committee meetings in the coming weeks, to align with the provincial three-week school closure measures that begin March 23.

Bowman said all city meetings will continue to be broadcast online, and urged people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting city facilities.

More information is available on the city's website.