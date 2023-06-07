City of Winnipeg proposes protected bike lanes down Provencher Boulevard

The City of Winnipeg wants to put a protected bike lane down Provencher Boulevard, after an overwhelming number of participants in public consultations expressed a preference for that route.

From May to June last year, the city consulted with residents about options for a new cycling route through St. Boniface, including options for routes down Dumoulin Street and Notre Dame Street, in addition to Provencher.

Among those participating in the consultations, 77 per cent favoured the Provencher route, the city said Tuesday.

The city has now released a report with its proposed design in order to gather public feedback.

The design calls for one-way protected bike lanes, just over two metres wide, on both sides of Provencher from Taché Avenue east to Thibault and Des Meurons streets.

The proposed design calls for protected bike lanes on both sides of Provencher Boulevard from Taché Avenue to Thibault and Des Meurons streets. (City of Winnipeg)

After that point, the bike path would become a 2.5-metre-wide two-way protected bike lane on the north side of Provencher to the Seine River.

Multi-use pathways would run on the south side of Provencher east of Des Meurons Street and on the north side over the Seine River Bridge. Those would be 3.5 metres wide.

Cyclists would be physically separated from vehicles by a raised curb, next to a parking lane.

Intersection designs include a raised corner island to separate bikes from turning vehicles.

The proposal also includes a set-back cyclist crossing — a design the city says is intended improve sightlines for turning vehicles, keeping them from running into oncoming cyclists as they make their turn.

Other safety features at intersections include multi-stage pedestrian crossings and a bicycle signal.

The proposed design also includes new safety features to protect cyclists and pedestrians from traffic. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The proposal also calls for neighbourhood greenways along Nadeau, Notre Dame, La Fleche and La Verendrye streets. Bikes would not be physically separated from vehicles along these streets.

An open house to hear from residents is set for June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Notre Dame Recreation Centre. People can also take an online survey on the city's website until July 6.

