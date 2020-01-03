Winnipeg couple ring in the new year by getting engaged on national TV

This New Year's Eve was extra special for a Winnipeg couple who got engaged during a live CBC broadcast.

Walter Favell and Chaniece Patchinose have been together for 12 years and have a four-year-old son together. Favell planned to propose to Patchinose when the clock struck midnight at The Forks' New Year's celebration.

That is until William Prince, who was performing live that evening, began playing his romantic single The Spark.

As Prince sang the lyrics, "Babe, you're the flame, the fire, but most of all, you're the spark," Favell popped the question.

"I couldn't stop thinking about my soon-to-be wife and I just got caught into the moment," he told CBC's Marcy Markusa on Information Radio Friday.

Winnipeg's Walter Favell proposed to his long-time partner Chaniece Patchinose at The Forks on New Year's Eve. 1:10

"I just went into my pocket, dropped that knee and asked the best friend I've ever had in my whole life to be my wife."

Patchinose said she wasn't expecting a proposal, but they both were emotional as they heard the song for the first time.

"I couldn't help myself, I just started crying. I was so happy and excited," Patchinose said.

'Good, bad, even badder'

Patchinose and Favell have known each other since they were seven years old, and they've been through a lot together.

Favell left home early and struggled with a substance use disorder but has been sober for six years, he said.

"We've been through good, bad, even badder and really blessed times like today," he said. "I wouldn't have done it without my best friend right beside me here, Chaniece."

Favell said although the song is new to the couple, it's going to play a big part in their future.

"As soon as we say 'I do,' we're going right to the dance floor with this song."

The couple plans to marry in April.

"We've got baby number 2 on the way and I can't see myself being with any other woman for the rest of my life," Favell said.