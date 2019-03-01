The City of Winnipeg's 2019 proposed budget has now been released and homeowners are facing a 2.33 per cent property tax increase.

It's a familiar headline for this time of year — the 2.33 per cent hike is what homeowners have seen each year since Brian Bowman's first budget, in the months after he was elected mayor.

But in the grand scheme of things what does that actually represent over the life of a house?

To wrap our heads around how this impacts you, CBC News takes a dive into the property tax bill history of an average Winnipeg home.

Assessed value vs. market value

The assessed value of the "average" house CBC picked — pictured below — has effectively mirrored the average value of a home in Winnipeg for as far back as online tax information in available.

In 2002, the assessed value of this south Winnipeg home, just under 1,000 square feet, was about $93,000.

CBC News picked this 'average' Winnipeg home for our case study. Its current assessed value is about $295,000. (Google Inc.)

Today, the home is valued at $290,000. Before 2010, properties were only assessed every four years.

But when the city's real estate market boomed, the gap between assessed value (what the city says it's worth) and market value (the value based on an average sale price, according to MLS-only data) got so big that provincial regulations were amended to require assessments every two years.

As a result, between 2009 and 2010, most assessment values nearly doubled overnight. The assessed value of our "average" house jumped from $122,000 to $208,000 overnight.

Property taxes below inflation

During the period of rapid growth in home values, the municipal portion of this home's tax bill barely changed for almost a decade.

The politically popular "tax freeze" saw this home's city tax bill go from $1,250 in 2002 to only $1,431 in 2011 (the year the tax freeze ended) — well below what would have been expected had taxes followed along at the rate of inflation.

It's worth reminding that about half of the property tax paid on your tax bill is not controlled by the city. The school tax rate is set by the school division associated with a property, but the city has the unfortunate task of fronting the collection process — leading, at times, to misdirected criticism.

For our case-study home, school taxes are paid to the Louis Riel School Division. In 2002, the division billed the homeowners $830 to in school taxes and the province billed a $325 education tax (a tax no longer applied since 2006), for a total of $1,155.

In 2018, that total school tax climbed to $1,740.

However, thanks to a growing provincial education property tax credit, the net amount paid the homeowner was basically cut in half each year.

The province has not increased the tax credit, though, from its $700 amount since 2011.

What about the 14-year tax freeze?

There has always been a great deal of misunderstanding over the so-called municipal property "tax freeze."

It's important to note that the tax freeze did not apply to your utility bill, frontage levy or school taxes (collected by the city on behalf of school divisions) — so your overall payments to the city continued to rise throughout the freeze period.

The city says that when the tax freeze was first established in 1998, a baseline property tax revenue target was set for the entire pool of existing properties in the city.

At the time, reassessments only occurred every four years — so throughout the next four-year cycle, both the assessed values for that pool of properties and the mill rate (the amount of tax payable per $1,000 of taxable assessed value) remained unchanged.

However, city property tax revenues still rose during the freeze because the tax base continued to grow — through new home builds, renovations and subdivisions.

When the next reassessment year hit, the pool of tax-frozen properties was enlarged to include all the newly added developments. This new pool was then reassessed and a new mill rate was set, once again based on a city's target for tax revenue during the four-year cycle.

Under the administration of Mayor Sam Katz, the tax freeze thawed in 2012, when a property tax hike of 3.5 per cent was approved by city council.

"It comes to a point in time [when] it's just no longer realistic if you want to maintain the services," Katz told reporters at the time.

Utilities, levies behind greatest increases

While most of the focus tends to be on the property tax increase, the reality is increases related to frontage levies and utilities (utilities are not technically part of your tax bill) have been the main driver in the total city expenses for our case-study home.

In 2002, the frontage levy — a per-foot fee based on the size of the front of lots — for this home was $140, but last year it was $300.

Because utility payments are not publicly accessible, the amounts for this house were calculated using a baseline average which assumes a family of four in the house would consume 240 cubic metres of water annually.

Using these figures, this home's water and sewer bill was $525 in 2002. Today that bill — which now also includes an annual $58 garbage and recycling fee — is nearly $1,400.

What's the big picture?

First, the case-study home has seen total increases in its city taxes, levies and utilities of anywhere between $65 and $217 annually.

Second, the city is increasingly relying on higher utility fees to make up for revenue shortfalls. In 2002, utility costs accounted for just over 25 per cent of our average homeowner's city bill. Today, that proportion is 40 per cent.

Third: play the body, not the puck.

Focusing on the city property tax in isolation provides only limited context to how a homeowner's tax bill has evolved over time.