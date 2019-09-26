Review of city's property department doesn't go deep enough, say Winnipeg councillors

A motion calling for a "deeper dive" into problems at the City of Winnipeg's property, planning and development department was defeated at city council's meeting Thursday.

Council did accept a report from the city's administration that triggers a review of some aspects of the department, including its operations, structure and management.

The department is facing lawsuits, controversial heritage designations, and fights between residents and developers over infill projects.

The most public embarrassment for the department came when a group of private citizens paid investigators to follow city inspectors and film them misusing work time, by taking long breaks or doing personal business.

Councillors Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and Janice Lukes (Waverley West) introduced a motion calling on the city's chief administrative officer to go much further than the review already being planned for the department.

The two councillors wanted an external consultant to include the department's processes, procedures and functions, and scrutiny of those working in middle management, in the scope of the review.

Klein told his fellow councillors a "much deeper dive" was necessary, but insisted what he wanted "was not a witch hunt."

"This is normal. This is not unusual. We should be doing reviews of employees all the time," Klein said.

Mayor Brian Bowman says there will be 'ongoing accountability and scrutiny' by council on the performance of the city's public service staff. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Brian Bowman and a majority of city council voted against the motion from Klein and Lukes on Thursday, but the mayor told reporters he supports more scrutiny if it is needed.

"I'm open to additional work [on improving the department] going forward, from any member [of city council]," Bowman said.

Province may force city's hand

Lukes, though, argued the scandal around the department is something that requires the utmost scrutiny.

"This debacle made national news, and put a very dark mark on the City of Winnipeg," she said.

"I found it to be a great embarrassment and reflection on the leadership of this council, and it speaks volumes on the severity of this issue and leadership of the city when the province of Manitoba has to step in and become involved to resolve issues."

Coun. Janice Lukes called the issues around the department 'a great embarrassment and reflection on the leadership of this council.' (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Lukes was referring to a report produced by the Progressive Conservative government earlier this year focused on the property department, and to the suggestion the Tories may impose a some kind of permit process on the city.

The threat of intervention by the province was acknowledged during Thursday's council meeting by other councillors.

"It is unfortunate the province might get involved, but perhaps they should," said North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty.

He also suggested perhaps the city's auditor should get a budget to do what the private group of citizens did, when they hired investigators to follow city staff.

Bowman acknowledged attempts so far to repair the damage in the department were "a start," and says he doesn't expect they'll be the end of the discussion — but he cautioned against involvement from the province.

"I don't think we want to see in Manitoba what we've seen in other provinces, like Ontario, where decisions are made unilaterally by legislatures that impose measures," Bowman told reporters.

He added he wouldn't want to see a lack of consultation between the city and the province and "government by press release."