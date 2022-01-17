Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg's property and planning committee votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf Course

There are still about three months until Winnipeg and area golfers get back into the swing of things on city-owned courses, but the future of one of those courses was discussed during a committee meeting Monday afternoon.

Sale of Headingley property heads to council's executive policy committee next

Nathan Liewicki · CBC News ·
The City of Winnipeg owns John Blumberg Golf Course even though it sits in Headingley, a separate municipality. Council voted to declare it surplus in 2013. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg's property and planning committee voted 3-1 against the sale of the John Blumberg Golf Course in Headingley, going against a public service recommendation, on Monday afternoon.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) and Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) voted against the sale, while Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) backed the motion.

"There's no way this city can sustain itself with more population just five minutes outside the city that are using our services every day but not paying into those cities," Klein said prior to voting against the motion.

Lukes had a similar response.

"I just can't bring myself to vote to sell this property," she said.

City council voted in 2013 to declare John Blumberg Golf Course and its 200 acres of land surplus to the city's needs.

At the time, the city explored the possibility of selling off a total of 13 city-owned courses, but council only approved the eventual disposal of Blumberg.

Greg Stutsky has been golfing at Blumberg for over 30 years. After retiring, he purchased a membership at the golf course for the first time last year, teeing it up more than 100 times.

Stutsky says over the past five years the condition of the golf course has improved immensely under the guidance of Brian Campbell, which would add to the "devastating" feeling if the city decides to sell the land.

The John Blumberg Golf Course was in tatters due a plethora of gopher holes prior to Brian Campbell taking over maintaining the city-owned course. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"You can see more and more people are coming out there. I guess the word's been getting around that the greens are all fixed up and … on the weekends you can tell there's a lot more people out all the time," he said.

If the course is eventually sold, Stutsky says, he plans to join the Whispering Winds of Warren golf course.

The sale of the Headingley property heads to council's executive policy committee and then must come before council. The sale requires the approval of a two-thirds majority of council.

LISTEN | Petition started to oppose sale of John Blumberg Golf Course:

11:44Petition started to oppose sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
Shelley Sweeney, member of Outdoor Urban Recreational Spaces, speaks to guest host Marjorie Dowhos about the sale of John Blumberg Golf Course. Councillor Scott Gillingham responds. 11:44

With files from Bartley Kives

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now