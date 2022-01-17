Winnipeg's property and planning committee votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf Course

The City of Winnipeg's property and planning committee voted 3-1 against the sale of the John Blumberg Golf Course in Headingley, going against a public service recommendation, on Monday afternoon.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) and Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) voted against the sale, while Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) backed the motion.

"There's no way this city can sustain itself with more population just five minutes outside the city that are using our services every day but not paying into those cities," Klein said prior to voting against the motion.

Lukes had a similar response.

"I just can't bring myself to vote to sell this property," she said.

City council voted in 2013 to declare John Blumberg Golf Course and its 200 acres of land surplus to the city's needs.

At the time, the city explored the possibility of selling off a total of 13 city-owned courses, but council only approved the eventual disposal of Blumberg.

Greg Stutsky has been golfing at Blumberg for over 30 years. After retiring, he purchased a membership at the golf course for the first time last year, teeing it up more than 100 times.

Stutsky says over the past five years the condition of the golf course has improved immensely under the guidance of Brian Campbell, which would add to the "devastating" feeling if the city decides to sell the land.

The John Blumberg Golf Course was in tatters due a plethora of gopher holes prior to Brian Campbell taking over maintaining the city-owned course. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"You can see more and more people are coming out there. I guess the word's been getting around that the greens are all fixed up and … on the weekends you can tell there's a lot more people out all the time," he said.

If the course is eventually sold, Stutsky says, he plans to join the Whispering Winds of Warren golf course.

The sale of the Headingley property heads to council's executive policy committee and then must come before council. The sale requires the approval of a two-thirds majority of council.

LISTEN | Petition started to oppose sale of John Blumberg Golf Course: