Propane tank thrown through police cruiser on Redwood Avenue
A propane tank was thrown through the back window of a police vehicle in an incident police believe was fuelled by meth.
Police believe incident was fuelled by meth
A propane tank was thrown through the back window of a police vehicle in an incident police believe was fuelled by meth.
Police say an officer was sitting in a parked cruiser in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, investigating an unrelated matter.
A man walked up to the car from behind, carrying the tank.
Without a word, police say, he threw the full-size propane tank through the cruiser's rear window.
The officer was not injured.
Police arrested a 30-year-old Winnipeg man and charged him with assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000. He was detained in custody.