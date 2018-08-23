Skip to Main Content
Propane tank thrown through police cruiser on Redwood Avenue

A propane tank was thrown through the back window of a police vehicle in an incident police believe was fuelled by meth.

A propane tank was thrown through the rear window of a police cruiser on Aug. 22, 2018. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

Police say an officer was sitting in a parked cruiser in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, investigating an unrelated matter. 

A man walked up to the car from behind, carrying the tank. 

Without a word, police say, he threw the full-size propane tank through the cruiser's rear window. 

The officer was not injured.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Winnipeg man and charged him with assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000. He was detained in custody. 

