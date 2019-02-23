Joint taskforce locates 21 missing, at-risk youth over the weekend

A joint taskforce protecting Winnipeg youth at risk of being sexually exploited safely located 21 missing young people over the weekend, police say.

From Friday to Sunday, police and community outreach workers searched 17 spots known to be popular among high-risk teens as part of Project Return, an annual project that brings together community organizations and police to protect young people.

This year, workers from StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network, Resources Assistance for Youth, Ma Ma Wi Chi Itata Centre and the Bear Clan Patrol got involved.

Seven men were arrested, accused of hiring a person for sexual services, police said, while two others were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police also seized seven vehicles seized under the Highway Traffic Act for prostitution offences.