Fire causes $85K damage to vacant North End home

Fire crews battled a blaze in a vacant home on Pritchard Avenue near Arlington Street early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the home in Winnipeg's North End at about 5 a.m.

District fire Chief Robert Lentowich said the blaze started at the back of the house and spread to the second floor. Smoke damage and a charred hole in the roof were visible at the back of the house.

Pritchard was blocked to traffic at McKenzie Street while crews remained at the scene.

Firefighters work at the front of the home. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

No one appeared to be in the house at the time of the fire, Lentowich said.

The home was vacant, Lentowich said, but the basement lights were on when crews arrived.

Damage is estimated at $85,000, he said.

More from CBC Manitoba: