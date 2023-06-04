Thousands celebrate in sweltering heat at Winnipeg's biggest Pride parade

Thousands donning every colour of the rainbow marched in sweltering heat in celebration of love and pursuit of equal rights in the biggest Pride parade in Winnipeg's history.

Pride President Barry Karlenzig told a crowd Sunday morning that 10,000 people had registered to march, marking the largest parade to date. The first parade floats left the area around Memorial Park at 11 a.m. and they kept coming until after 12:30 p.m.

People danced in the streets to the sounds of marching bands playing songs by the Village People and Spice Girls.

Organizers urged attendees to stay hydrated, wear hats and use hydration station around the route, as temperatures pushed 30 C by midday Sunday.

The Pride festival began at noon on Saturday with various events throughout the day until 6:45 p.m. Events continue on Sunday following the parade.

At a rally Sunday morning, some attendees held signs addressing recent issues like efforts to remove books from libraries. Assembly of Manitoba Grand Chief Cathy Merrick also spoke at the rally.

Premier Heather Stefanson walked in the parade with several other political leaders, but was banned by Pride Winnipeg from speaking at the event this year after she failed to walk in last year's parade.

Winnipeg's first recognized Pride march was held in 1987.