Winnipeg powwow honours missing, murdered Indigenous people

Hundreds of people came out on Saturday for the first powwow of the season in Winnipeg, which was held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous people.

And for organizers Cheyenne Ducharme and William Hudson, the issue is one that hits close to home. William's daughter, Eishia Hudson, was killed by Winnipeg police in 2020.

Ducharme said since losing her stepdaughter nearly two years ago, her family has been on a long road to healing.

"We've been … engaging in our traditional ways and one part of that is dancing. So to us, it's another step in our steps to healing," she told Stephanie Cram, CBC's Weekend Morning Show host earlier Saturday.

"It's medicine for all of us, it's healing. You know, it makes us all feel good to be together," added Hudson in an interview after the powwow.

Eishia, 16, was fatally shot by police after she and four others allegedly fled the Sage Creek neighbourhood in a stolen vehicle, suspected of robbing a liquor store, on April 8, 2020.

The group was chased down Lagimodiere Boulevard, where police stopped the vehicle and were trying to apprehend the occupants, when one of the officers fired his gun at Hudson.

She was hit in the chest and later died.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the province's police watchdog, later recommended no charges against the officer who shot the teen.

In December, Eishia's family filed a civil claim for damages in connection with her death.

Saturday's event at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place on Sinclair Street, called the Beating Heart Powwow, takes its name from the traditional gifted name of Cheyenne's five-year-old daughter, Anastasia Hudson.

"The meaning behind the beat of the drum is the beat of the heart, which is Mother Earth and which gives us protection and guidance from our ancestors," Ducharme said.

"So it kind of went together with the meaning of gathering and community coming together. [And] a lot of our families were impacted with missing and murdered Indigenous relatives."

Ducharme said Anastasia, a fancy shawl dancer, was up early Saturday morning, excited to get ready for the powwow.

"Although she's only five, dancing is what she does. She loves dancing to bring healing to herself and to others," she said.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas attended the powwow with his children.

He says the turn-out shows that the community is still committed to advocating for missing and murdered Indigenous people.



"Despite COVID, you see the fire is strong, that everyone is still committed to elevating this issue and bringing forward awareness and finding solutions so that we can help families with closure," he said.