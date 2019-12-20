Portage Place re-imagination begins to takes shape

The potential owners of Portage Place are showing off some of what the downtown mall may look like after it's redeveloped.

Two 20-storey residential towers would rise from the blocks-long property, and new retail and office space would be added to the 439,600-square-foot building.

The sky-walk pedestrian system will be moved to the exterior of the building, and the building will be opened up to the street on one side.

"The new concept is a diverse, mixed-use community that integrates live, work, learn, shop and play," said Starlight spokesperson, Marni Larkin, in an email to CBC News.

According to Larkin, the two towers will feature 500-550 rental apartments that will create density for the company's goal of a sustainable community model.

Re-development plans include opening "active accessible pedestrian mews and open space." (Starlight Investments)

Starlight believes a wave of new residents would help solve some of the crime issues that have hung over the mall property for several years.

"An additional 1,000 new residents will be living downtown, which will create eyes everywhere, having a direct impact on safety," Larkin said.

The company also plans to open Edmonton Street as "active accessible pedestrian mews and open space," which it believes "will knit north and south Winnipeg again."

Re-development of the mall property has been the source of some criticism as some community organizations and activists have weighed in on the future of the property.

Larkin said Starlight is sensitive to how the community sees the project evolving and will continue to consult on the final version of the development.

"Extensive stakeholder meetings have already occurred and a series of community-based engagement activities will occur. The schedule is currently over several months as this mall has many diverse users and tenants, and all need to be included and heard," Larkin said.

The company is actively searching for a grocery outlet for the mall, in response to stakeholders telling them it's a priority for the neighbourhood.

Deadline at end of February could be extended

In August, the federal, provincial and municipal governments approved the sale of the massive chunk of Winnipeg's downtown to Toronto-based Starlight Investments.

Starlight received an extension of its due-diligence phase on the purchase to the end of February.

Spruceland Mall Limited Partnership, the owner of the mall building, would receive $22.9 million, while North Portage Development (made up of the three levels of government) would net $47 million from the sale.

The CEO of the Forks North Portage Partnership, which oversees the North Portage Development, has seen Starlight's plans and is enthusiastic.

"It's a great plan. Honestly, $400 million investment. That's why we went forward with the deal, which is not complete yet, but it really is a great investment in our downtown," said Forks CEO Paul Jordan.

Jordan said more time to close the deal may be arranged if necessary, but it will be up to the board of Forks North Portage Partnership.

"The board will have to decide at that point whether we are done, or whether they will grant an extension. Or it could just be the deal is done. Or it could be they are gone. I don't know," Jordan said.

One hurdle Starlight Investments won't have to leap is re-zoning the massive re-development.

Starlight Investments says it's actively looking for grocery outlet for a re-developed mall that would open up Edmonton Street. (Starlight Investments)

According to the City of Winnipeg, the property's current zoning designation of multiple-use is wide-ranging and includes office, retail, services, restaurants, entertainment opportunities, public institutions, multiple-family residential, and mixed-use parking facilities.

Larkin said this can mean up to "a year of process shaved off, which will allow a more rapid timeline."