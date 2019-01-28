Water leak turns lanes into skating rink at corner of Portage and Main
A water leak turned a curbside lane into a skating rink on westbound Portage Avenue at Main Street Monday night.
A water leak turned curbside lanes into a skating rink on westbound Portage Avenue at Main Street Monday night.
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said fire crews attended the area at about 5 p.m. A Winnipeg police cruiser remained parked outside the leak for a time around 6:30 p.m.
The city spokesperson said the source of the leak was from a nearby building and not a municipal pipe breaking.
