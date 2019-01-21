Winnipeg drivers cautioned after car fire at Portage and Main
Winnipeg rush hour was interrupted Monday morning when a car went up in flames at Portage Avenue East and Main Street.
Fire at busy downtown intersection was handled quickly, and nobody was hurt
Firefighters arrived at the busy downtown intersection around 8:30 a.m. CT, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service wrote in an email.
The fire was handled quickly and nobody was hurt, she said.
The cause of the fire will be investigated.
A thick plume of dark smoke could be seen rising from the white vehicle during the fire. One lane of Main was closed.
Drivers in the area should be cautious, the spokesperson wrote, because water used to fight the fire may create icy conditions.
City of Winnipeg crews will be applying sand and de-icing agents as needed.