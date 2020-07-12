Make a splash in Winnipeg pools — within two-hour blocks

Families clad in bathing suits and life-jackets lined up outside Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool Saturday and waited for their allotted swim time to begin.

Before entering, each group told staff their last name. If they had pre-registered, the staff checked them off their list, gave them a pump of hand sanitizer and wished them a happy swim. If they hadn't signed up early, groups had to cross their fingers and check if there was enough pool capacity for them to drop in.

However, even with the different protocols, smiling families could be found all around the pool and splash pad.

"The two hours passes by quickly, so we definitely want to try to soak it in as best as we can," said Saad Gabuna.

