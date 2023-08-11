Most Winnipeg wading pools set to close before Labour Day weekend
The majority of Winnipeg-operated wading pools will close before the end of the month, the city said in a news release on Friday.
6 wading pools to stay open until Sept. 4, dozens of others close between Aug. 15 and 25
Six wading pools are planned to remain open until Monday, Sept. 4, including:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Ducharme Park
- Keenleyside Park
- McKittrick Park
- St. John's Park
But the other wading pools will close for the season between Aug. 15 and 25, the city said.
Three of the city's nine outdoor pools will close by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 1, including:
- Happyland
- Windsor Park
- Provencher
The five others will close on Monday, Sept. 4:
- Freight House
- Kildonan Park
- St. Vital
- Transcona Aquatic Park
- Westdale
The city said its Fort Garry Lions outdoor pool will remain open until the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Winnipeg spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.
