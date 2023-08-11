Most Winnipeg wading pools set to close before Labour Day weekend

The majority of Winnipeg-operated wading pools will close before the end of the month, the city said in a news release on Friday.

Six wading pools are planned to remain open until Monday, Sept. 4, including:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Ducharme Park

Keenleyside Park

McKittrick Park

St. John's Park

But the other wading pools will close for the season between Aug. 15 and 25, the city said.

Three of the city's nine outdoor pools will close by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 1, including:

Happyland

Windsor Park

Provencher

The five others will close on Monday, Sept. 4:

Freight House

Kildonan Park

St. Vital

Transcona Aquatic Park

Westdale

The city said its Fort Garry Lions outdoor pool will remain open until the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Winnipeg spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

