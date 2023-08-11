Content
Manitoba

Most Winnipeg wading pools set to close before Labour Day weekend

The majority of Winnipeg-operated wading pools will close before the end of the month, the city said in a news release on Friday.

6 wading pools to stay open until Sept. 4, dozens of others close between Aug. 15 and 25

A green water park feature spraying water is shown in the foreground, with people in bathing suits blurred in the background.
All Winnipeg wading pools, outdoor pools and spray pads will be closed by Monday, Sept. 4. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

 Six wading pools are planned to remain open until Monday, Sept. 4, including: 

  • Central Park
  • Dakota Park
  • Ducharme Park
  • Keenleyside Park
  • McKittrick Park
  • St. John's Park

But the other wading pools will close for the season between Aug. 15 and 25, the city said.

Three of the city's nine outdoor pools will close by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 1, including:

  • Happyland
  • Windsor Park
  • Provencher

The five others will close on Monday, Sept. 4:

  • Freight House
  • Kildonan Park
  • St. Vital
  • Transcona Aquatic Park
  • Westdale

The city said its Fort Garry Lions outdoor pool will remain open until the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Winnipeg spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

