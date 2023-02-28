12-year-old arrested, charged with possession of sawed-off shotgun: Winnipeg police

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with possession of a sawed off-shotgun, Winnipeg police say.



Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call regarding shots heard at an apartment block in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue, between Victor and Arlington streets, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Officers found a group of people in a hallway of the apartment block with a sawed-off shotgun, the news release said.

The firearm was confiscated, and the three individuals were arrested and turned over to the police service's major crimes unit.



The 12-year-old faces charges including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a weapon.

He was released under conditions and turned over to an adult, police said.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with possession of a weapon and failure to comply with conditions of a release order. He was also released under conditions, police said.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with conditions.

He was also charged with breaking and entering and theft from a previous unrelated incident.

In a emailed statement, police said they could not disclose the nature of the association between the three in order to protect youth's identity, and said they had no further information to provide.