Man found dead near Young Street property

Police found a dead man on Young Street Wednesday evening after they were called about a disturbance and a serious assault.

Police were called to a house on Young Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues just after 9 p.m., they said in a news release.

They found the deceased man near the house.

No other information about the man or the cause of death has been released.

Police were still at the house Thursday morning. Tape surrounded the multi-unit building and vehicles parked behind it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).