Winnipeg police charge suspect in connection with Wolseley homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the Wolseley area last week.

Police responding to a call about an assault in the 500 block of Craig Street on Jan. 28 found Wendell Boulanger, 44, seriously injured inside a residence. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

After issuing a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the suspect, 27, last Friday, Winnipeg police arrested him on Monday. He remains in custody.

Boulanger's death marks Winnipeg's second homicide of 2021.