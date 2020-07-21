Police seek witnesses of fatal assault outside Main Street hotel

Winnipeg police are calling for witnesses of an altercation involving a man who died outside a hotel on Main Street last weekend.

First responders found Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, lying in the street outside the Northern Hotel on Main Street, between Dufferin and Jarvis Avenues, around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police believe there were several witnesses to the assault and would like to speak to them.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.