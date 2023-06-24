Man in hospital after stabbing in Winnipeg's West End

A man was rushed to hospital early Saturday after police say he was stabbed in Winnipeg's West End.

Officers were called Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. to a back lane off Wellington Avenue, between Arlington and Toronto streets, according to a news release on Saturday.

The man suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition. His condition later stabilized, police said.

Investigators believe he was stabbed during an altercation behind a property on Home Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues.

Police haven't yet made an arrest and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: