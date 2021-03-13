Man dies of injuries after being 'seriously assaulted' in West End house, Winnipeg police say

Police have blocked off part of a street in Winnipeg's West End blocked as they investigate a homicide.

Officers were called to a house in the area of Agnes Street and Ellice Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived at the home, they found an unconscious man who had been seriously assaulted, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say the victim has been identified as Russel Gibeault, 30, of Winnipeg.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

