Suspects armed with hatchet, axe arrested in separate incidents

Winnipeg police suspect drugs were involved in two separate incidents in which a suspect threatened others with an axe or hatchet..

In one instance, paramedics were called on Wednesday about a man in medical distress on Vaughan Street near St. Mary Avenue around 7:10 p.m.

They took him to Health Sciences Centre, but as they were transferring him, the man pulled out a hatchet and started threatening the paramedics with it.

Police officers in the area responded and used a Taser on the suspect, 24, before disarming him. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Assistant chief Mark Reshaur of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says paramedics are increasingly encountering patients armed with weapons and under the influence of substances.

"This is very traumatic for our staff. And it doesn't just have an immediate effect, it has a cumulative effect," he said. "The effect of encountering these instances over and over again adds up for everyone. And the effect of your colleagues encountering these things also has an impact."

The fire and paramedic service is always reviewing its protocols for dealing with dangerous patients, Reshaur says, adding paramedics are trained to disengage when patients are acting in a threatening manner and call police.

Osborne transit station attack

Earlier on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man with an axe threatening people waiting for a bus at the Osborne rapid transit station.

The suspect pressed the axe against a man's neck. The victim managed to push the axe away, but injured his hands in the process.

The suspect then chased a woman with the axe raised over his head.

"This was a full-bore threat," said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

Police chased the suspect on foot to the area of Jessie Avenue and Pembina Highway where he was arrested.

It's not clear what led to the attack, Carver said.

A man, 33, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.