Police arrest woman at shelter with pellet gun

A Winnipeg woman is facing three charges after going to a shelter in the South Point Douglas area with a revolver-style pellet gun.

Police said on Tuesday officers and the K9 unit were called to the shelter just after 5 a.m. after the woman, 41, entered the facility and produced the weapon.

Officers found the woman and took her into custody, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman faces charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

​The incident is one of ​at least three involving weapons in the city that police responded to on Tuesday.

Police said officers on patrol spotted a man break into a vacant house in the 600 block of Toronto Street Tuesday afternoon. The man, 27, had a zip gun loaded with a .22 calibre cartridge and was arrested, police said adding he had outstanding warrants for sexual assault and robbery.

In another incident Tuesday afternoon, a 26-year-old man with a handgun-style BB gun entered an assisted living facility in the Lord Selkirk Park area, police said.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of possessing a weapon and failing to comply with release orders.